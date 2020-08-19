Back in February, the Google Podcasts online experience picked up a homepage after previously only surfacing individual show pages. A web change today lets you directly browse subscriptions, while Google Podcasts for Android sees a tweaked bottom bar.

At launch, the Podcasts homepage only offered suggestions with carousels for top and trending shows. This was further refined with several categories and suggestions based on what you listen to. Users could see what shows they subscribed to by heading into the navigation drawer and tapping “Subscriptions.”

That subscriptions list is now the first carousel on the Podcasts homepage. Only five shows are displayed at a time, but you can scroll to see more. However, if you have a lot of shows, the previous view is more convenient and still accessible in the same location. The end result is an experience that is somewhat closer to the mobile apps.

In addition to the Subscriptions carousel, Podcasts was also recently added to the web app launcher located at the left of the profile avatar that appears on every Google service.

Meanwhile, the latest Google app beta (version 11.24) introduces a small change where the bottom bar is now accompanied by labels: Home, Explore, and Activity. As there were only ever three sections, navigation was never confusing but additional clarity is always appreciated.

More about Google Podcasts:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: