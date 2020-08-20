Instagram’s feed has made some big changes over the years, but its latest is perhaps the biggest. Rolling out to all users over the past 24 hours, Instagram is filling your feed with “Suggested Posts.”

Yeah, it’s pretty bad.

With this latest server-side update, Instagram now shows you only brand new posts in your homescreen feed. Once you’ve seen everything from the accounts you follow, you’ll see the “You’re all caught up” message that’s been around for a couple of years and then, the app will start showing you content that you don’t follow.

These “Suggested Posts” are driven based on who you do follow, but none of the content shown there will be from accounts you’re actually following. It’s also not the same content from the “Explore” tab, either, as it actually focuses a bit more on your interests directly (via The Verge).

You’ll still be able to revisit the “old” posts from accounts you follow, but the homescreen feed now scrolls infinitely with this other content. It’s easily the biggest change to the app to date, and obviously not everyone is happy about it. The company clearly expected that, too, as they’ve been silent about the change on official accounts. For Instagram, though, it’s a complete win that will likely see users spending more time in the app and, in turn, also seeing more ads too.

