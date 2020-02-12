Instagram’s Android app often ends up lagging behind its iOS counterpart, but slowly features are catching up. Now, Jane Wong has found that Instagram for Android is preparing to enable adding content to Stories using the native file picker.

As it stands today, Instagram for Android defaults to allowing content to be added to stories from the camera, with the “Gallery” option picking from the regular camera directory on your phone. Tapping that shows the rest of the file directories on your device, but the list can quickly feel overwhelming.

To help make things a bit easier, it appears Instagram is preparing to replace that long list with the native file picker. The new list would show the camera, download, Instagram, and Facebook folders, but then a shortcut to Android’s native file picker. While this isn’t a super impactful change, those who post a lot to Stories will likely appreciate how much easier it is to find their information this way.

Instagram is finally working on allowing Android users to open Android’s native file picker from Story Composer pic.twitter.com/ITEuHQh6s8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2020

As of now, there’s no indication of how soon this feature might arrive, though. Regardless, though, this is definitely an overdue change.

