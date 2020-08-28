LG ‘Wing’ will reportedly cost $1,000, launching this fall

LG is trying something new with its upcoming “Wing” smartphone, and now, we might have an idea of when to expect its debut and what its price will be.

XDA-Developers cites sources familiar with LG’s plans for the “Wing” who claim that the device’s pricing will be lower than the claimed ₩1,900,000/~$1,600 price HeraldCorp recently reported. Apparently, LG “Wing” will carry a price of “around $1,000” when it launches in the United States.

This news comes after two clips of the LG Wing hit the web showing off what appears to be a “near-final” design. The phone resembles an older LG “dumb” phone that many probably remember from 2008’s Iron Man. There’s a primary 6.8-inch display that has a smaller 4-inch display underneath.

Given the current landscape of pricing for smartphones that try to break the mold such as Galaxy Fold, Z Flip, and Microsoft’s new Surface Duo, $1,000 really doesn’t seem like a crazy number for the LG “Wing.” Of course, one grain of salt here is that LG’s device will be using the lower-end Snapdragon 765G processor instead of the 8-series chips in those aforementioned devices.

Whatever the story ends up being on pricing, we can’t wait to see what LG’s wacky device will bring to the table.

