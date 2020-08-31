From Family Link management tools to a custom YouTube experience and app directory in the Play Store, Android has a number of family-friendly solutions. “Google Kids Space” brings all of them together in a custom Android tablet experience.

This kids mode offers “apps, books, and videos for your kids to explore, learn, and have fun.” The experience starts with children being able to create and fully customize a character. They are then asked to select three interests to personalize the Kids Space: Animals, Arts & crafts, Homework help, Stories & writing, Music, etc.

That avatar stand-in appears on the homescreen next to a carousel of large cards. It will offer games and activities “Picked for you,” daily jokes, education facts, and themed video playlists. A search experience is available in the top-right corner, while parental controls are at the bottom.

There’s a persistent bottom bar while browsing with five tabs: Home, Play, Read, Watch, and Make. The interface is very animated with colorful backgrounds and large touch targets. There are various categories and carousels within each section.

Google partnered with academic experts and children’s education specialists to populate child-friendly apps and books.

We worked with top publishers to make popular children’s books free of charge, and have over 400 free books available in the U.S. alone. In the Watch and Make tabs, your kids can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids that are engaging and encourage off-screen activities.

Parents will be able to download additional content from the Play Store. Google Kids Space is launching first on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2 — 10.1-inch display with wide-viewing angles and blue eye protection, dual speakers, and octa-core processor — and other devices from the company before expanding to other Android tablets.

