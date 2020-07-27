After coming to the web, Apple TV, and Fire TV in recent months, YouTube Kids is today launching a month of “After School” programming to help parents keep children engaged amid COVID-19.

It is increasingly difficult as a parent to choose the right content and how much of it is for our kids. That’s why we want to help you with a library of high quality full-length movies and specials that will enrich as well as entertain your children, and that you can enjoy along with them.

Until August 31, YouTube Kids will release over 100 movies and specials. Every Monday, this content will be surfaced in the “Shows” category as individual videos and playlists.

The app is geared for those 13 and under, with content split into the following groups:

Preschool (4 and under) is designed to allow kids to watch videos that promote creativity, playfulness, learning, and exploration.

Younger (5-7) is designed to allow kids to explore their interests and search for a wide variety of topics, including songs, cartoons, crafts, and more.

Older (8-12) is designed to allow kids with growing independence to search and explore additional music videos, gaming, family vlogs, science, and more.

The app will also feature YouTube Originals content, as well as premiere a movie exclusively made for YouTube Kids, during the five weeks of After School programming.

