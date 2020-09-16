OnePlus finally stepped into the market of truly wireless earbuds this year with the OnePlus Buds, but it seems more might be around the corner. A new rumor suggests that “OnePlus Buds Z” could be coming in the not-too-distant future with an even more affordable price tag.

The current OnePlus Buds land with a price tag of $89. Compared to the $150-$200 truly wireless earbuds that they try to compete against, they’re a solid overall value. Still, the better part of a hundred bucks may be out of the question for some users.

According to Max J, “OnePlus Buds Z” could fill that gap at some point in the future. In a cryptic tweet, he reveals that name, clarifying privately that this would be the name of a more affordable pair of earbuds. In terms of branding, this makes sense given the “OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z” are a significantly cheaper pair of “neckbuds” compared to previous Bullets Wireless models.

What will these buds drop to hit a lower price? How much will they cost? Where will they be available? These are all good questions, but so far we don’t have any answers. However, we might have a good idea of how close these are to launch. Last week, the folks over at XDA actually spotted this branding in OxygenOS 11. Perhaps these could arrive along the OnePlus 8T? We’ll have to wait and see.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: