9to5Google Daily 523: Pixel Buds audio cut-out fix rolling out, Fitbit confirms Charge 4 defects, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Pixel Buds firmware 552 update addresses audio cutouts after set interval
- Fitbit confirms Charge 4 defect that leaves a gap between the band and fitness tracker
- ‘OnePlus Buds Z’ may arrive as an even more affordable pair of earbuds
- Live Captions now available for Galaxy S10, Note 10 w/ One UI 2.5 update
