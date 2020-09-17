The IdeaPad Duet is one of the first Chrome OS tablets that actually matters, and one of its best features is support for the USI stylus standard. Now, Lenovo has released its own USI stylus, the simply named Lenovo USI Pen.

This USI stylus first appeared in May, but has only started shipping to customers. This week, too, the Pen is finally in stock on Lenovo’s US site for a quick and easy order.

Like the HP USI stylus we tried out earlier this year, Lenovo’s Pen can communicate with devices that support USI including the company’s own IdeaPad Duet and other Chromebooks. Notably, though, this stylus isn’t rechargeable like HP’s, instead using a AAAA battery. However, that does have its advantages with the most important being cost. Where HP’s stylus is a whopping $70, Lenovo’s is just $40.

Lenovo claims that its USI stylus can manage about 150 days on a single battery and gets the same 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo USI Pen is great for extended notetaking and writing, fine art, or graphic design. The pen with USI protocol supported Chrome OS and provides an industry-leading 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for natural writing and sketching, along with a 150 days battery life based on two hours in active use daily.

