The OxygenOS Open Beta 18 is now out and available for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with plenty of under the hood tweaks and a slew of new features.

Announced over on the official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update brings with it that all-important September 2020 security patch, fixes some native screen recorder fixes, notification bar tweaks, a brand new Game space tools box with notification tweaks, quick reply enhancements when in Fnatic mode, plus more.

There are also some refinements for the Community application, which is essentially the hub for all things OnePlus Forums related. Should you be active in the online forums, you can now mark specific replies as the “Best Answer” – which might be useful if you spend a lot of time there.

You can check out the full OxygenOS Open Beta 18 changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 18 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro changelog

System Fixed the known issues with screen recorder Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Community Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others’ answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently Optimized the log information capture function



Disappointingly, OnePlus has decided not to resolve a number of more pressing problems with this Open Beta update though. We’re still waiting for tweaks that will fix the picture-in-picture problems or the auto brightness bugging out frequently. These have been prominent issues that I’ve personally had to deal with on a family member’s device, so it would be ideal if OnePlus managed to fix them soon.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 18 update is rolling out right now but can already be grabbed by using Oxygen Updater for those that are happy to run beta software on their device.

