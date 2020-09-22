Disney+ can now be casted from Google Assistant smart displays, speakers

One handy feature of Google Assistant speakers is the ability to cast content from various subscriptions using a voice command. Now, Disney+ is adding support for Google Assistant casting.

In a blog post today, Google reveals that Disney+ is preparing to roll out support for linking to Google Assistant. This would enable Google Assistant smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max to play content from Disney+ with just a command, but it would also allow a standard Assistant speaker to push your favorite shows or movies to your nearby Chromecast-enabled TV.

If you have a Disney+ subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Say, “Hey Google, play ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+” to start streaming instantly. 

Disney+ has supported Google’s smart displays since launch when it comes to casting, but being able to start a show straight from that device is obviously a bit more useful.

The timing here is good news, too. In the next couple of months, hit shows like The Mandalorian and Wandavision are debuting on Disney+. You’ll be able to watch with just a voice command.

From what we can tell, this feature isn’t rolling out widely just yet.

