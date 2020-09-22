In August, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G and later teased that 5G was coming to its 4-series next year. Qualcomm is now ending the month by announcing the Snapdragon 750G.

The goal with this chipset is to bring a “selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.” So far, there are 140 5G designs based on the 7-series. Qualcomm’s latest offering joins the Snapdragon 690, 765, 768, and 865.

The Snapdragon 750G starts with an octa-core Kyro 570 that goes up to 2.2GHz. It has a lower clock speed than the 765G and based on an 8nm process (instead of 7nm). Compared to the 730G, which is found on the Pixel 4a, there is a 20% improvement.

Meanwhile, the Adreno 619 GPU has 10% better graphics versus the 730G, while Snapdragon Elite Gaming features are present. The most notable is Adreno Updateable Drivers via Google Play. It supports 120Hz FHD+ displays with HDR10+ and 10-bit color.

On the connectivity front, there’s a Snapdragon X52 5G modem that supports both Sub-6 GHz and mmWave with multi-SIM capabilities. It’s also Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6-ready, while Quick Charge 4+ is available.

Qualcomm touts its 5th-generation AI Engine and Sensing Hub for echo cancellation and background noise suppression. Specific use cases involve voice chatting and invoking a smart assistant while gaming. The 750G also happens to be pin- and software-compatible with the Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform.

Xiaomi will have the first device using the Snapdragon 750G. Commercial availability is expected by the end of 2020. Quanxin Wang, general manager of product and technology, Xiaomi International, said:

Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting-edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G. We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers.

