As a part of the first Feature Drop for Google Pixel devices, the company’s Duo app debuted a new feature that automatically keeps the subject of a video in the center of the frame. It’s a neat trick, but it was exclusive to Pixels. Now, Google Duo has expanded auto-framing to Samsung devices.

If you make a Google Duo call on a Samsung smartphone today, you might see a new toggle in the in-call settings. “Auto-framing” appears in the carousel now and works as you’d expect.

When you put the phone down on a stable surface, the camera recognizes where you are and ensures you’re visible clearly at all times. This doesn’t really mean much when you’re 2 feet away from the device, but it’s a handy addition for when you’re walking around a room and using Duo as it keeps the focus on you instead of your surroundings.

The folks over at Android Police confirmed with Google that this feature is no longer exclusive to Pixels, but it’s unclear how widely it’s rolling out. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra both support it, but other Samsung devices such as the Note 20 Ultra, Z Flip, and Z Fold 2 don’t. Presumably, though, this will change in time.

You can see a quick demo of the feature in action below on a Galaxy S20+.

