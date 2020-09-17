Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, video calling has reached new heights. As a result, Google recently announced that its Duo calling service would be coming to Android TV soon. Today, the service started rolling out but with a slight catch — it doesn’t fully work yet.

If you head over to the Play Store from your browser, you’ll notice that Google Duo can now be remotely installed on Android TV devices. On my list, there’s not a single Android TV model excluded for installation. Further, you can also head to the Play Store directly from your TV and Duo should appear in search results, ready for installation.

However, once you install Duo on your Android TV, the service isn’t functional as you’d expect. Duo won’t be added to your homescreen or the app tray. The only way to open it would be to go through the Settings app or using Sideload Launcher.

Update 9/17: About a week after it appeared in the Play Store, Duo has been updated and now properly supports Android TV’s homescreen. You can now access Google Duo through Android TV’s “app drawer” or add it to the favorites row.

Unfortunately, nothing has changed as far as receiving calls.

Once the app loads up, it’ll show a familiar interface where you can make a video or voice call. Making a call is actually functional, and if you opt for voice-only, it uses the microphone that built into your remote control (this may vary between devices).

However, you can’t yet receive calls on Google Duo on an Android TV. Presumably, this is something Google will be working out in future versions of the app, but right now this is quite literally half of an experience.

More on Google Duo:

H/t @AndroidTV_rumor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: