Here are the official Pixel 5 wallpapers [Download]

A brand new Google Pixel means yet more playful wallpapers are coming your way when you get your hands on one of the latest devices. However, we’ve got an early sneak peek at the Pixel 5 wallpapers that you can download and adorn on your device right now.

We’re not sure if we’ll see some added “Come Alive” or “Living Universe” additions to the Styles & Wallpapers app on Pixel devices this time around. We do know that Google has designed a new set of wallpapers for the Pixel 5 and likely the 4a 5G that utilize the upper-left punch-hole in a similar manner to the exclusive Pixel 4a wallpapers released alongside the affordable Android.

There are plenty of colorful options to choose from with a wide range of styles, from abstract hand-drawn illustrations to textured paper-style collages featuring doughnuts, pencils, astronauts, and even doll hands. Pastel colors have become an almost signature for Google in recent years, and the Pixel 5 wallpapers seem to be no different.

How to download Google Wallpapers from Pixel 5?

The entire collection was shared by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman over on Twitter with a direct download link to a .zip file containing these intriguing new designs. It’s unclear how these were obtained considering, but we have no reasons to doubt the authenticity. You can also see the entire 12 wallpaper collection download below, where expanding the image preview will let you download the full resolution file.

All wallpapers have been uploaded at the native 1,080 by 2,280-pixel resolution, which does mean that even if you don’t own a Google Pixel, they are perfect for FHD+ displays. We’d even wager they’d look good on a QHD+ panel too.

























Alternatively, we have uploaded the Pixel 5 wallpapers to a Google Drive mirror if you prefer using the service and prefer zero compression. At least you can get a taste of the Pixel 5 before your pre-order arrives in a few weeks. Be sure to let us know what your favorite wallpaper is down in the comments section below.

More from Google’s Launch Night In:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: