Buying one of Google’s latest Pixels brings a few nice perks. With a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G, you’ll get free extended trials of some of Google’s services, as well as Play Store perks.

Along with either the purchase of the $699 Pixel 5 or the $499 Pixel 4a 5G, you’ll get three months of free access to two of Google’s latest services. For one, YouTube Premium, complete with access to YouTube Music. Along with that, three months of Google Stadia Pro, the company’s cloud-gaming platform. Specifically, you’ll get access to the paid tier of Stadia which includes access to free games with new ones added each month.

The bad news on these promos? They’re only applicable to new subscribers. You can’t redeem the YouTube Premium promo if you’ve ever used the service, even if you only used a trial. The same sort of applies for Stadia Pro. If you accepted a Buddy Pass or any other promo outside of the standard free trial, this 3-month promo code won’t work on your account as we confirmed with Google. That includes the recent Chromebook promotion.

Further, Google also offers 100GB of storage with Google One for three months and access to Google Play Pass, a subscription which can turn off ads and deliver free premium apps and games.

Finally, this promo offers Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G buyers free Google Play Points. Play Points, for those unaware, are a virtual currency that can be redeemed for in-app/game purchases and even for Google Play credit. The Pixel 4a 5G gets 150 Play Points and Silver status, but Pixel 5 gets a whopping 600 points and Gold status. These points, admittedly, aren’t worth a ton, but for avid Android gamers they might come in handy.

