The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G and wider Reno 4 series has now officially launched as a step-up over the previous models with 5G being the core addition to the updated handset.

Earlier versions of the Reno 4 series were held back with slightly underwhelming Snapdragon 720G chipsets, but this late-2020 refresh should provide the much-needed “shot in the arm” for the lineup. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G is also joined by a standard Reno 4 and a budget-conscious Reno 4 Z.

This time around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G is the biggest addition to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G and Reno 4, which has become the go-to chipset for leveraging affordability and 5G-connectivity. Meanwhile, the Reno Z comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 series chip.

The top tier Reno 4 Pro 5G measures in at 6.5-inches and comes with a 90Hz FHD+ curved AMOLED that also includes an upper-left punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. Biometric security is offered via an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch 60Hz flat FHD+ AMOLED panel, while the Reno 4Z includes a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz flat LCD display. Both cheaper versions include dual punch-hole notches in the upper-left of their respective displays.





As mentioned it relies on the Snapdragon 765G, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage rounding off the main specifications. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that can be topped up at 65W charge speeds using the proprietary SuperVOOC charge brick. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging here though.

The standard Reno 4 includes the same chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a slightly larger 4,020mAh battery that includes 65W SuperVOOC charging. The cheapest of the bunch includes that Dimensity 800 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The 4,000mAh internal battery is only topped up at 18W charge speeds though.













Round back, the Reno Pro 4 5G comes packing a 48-megapixel main camera setup that is paired with a 12-megapixel utlra-wide, and 13-megapixel telephoto zoom at 3x. The Reno 4 includes the same main sensor but steps down to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor to round off its camera setup. While the Reno 4 Z includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and 2-megapixel “retro” sensor.

You’ll be able to pick up the Reno Pro 4 5G and Reno 4 in Galactic Blue and Space Black, while the Reno 4 Z is available in Dew White and Ink Black. Prices for each device start at £699 (~$900), £499 (~$640), and £329 (~$420) respectively. We’ll have a full review of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G in the coming weeks as we spend more time with the impressive-looking handset — so stay tuned.

