As with any Pixel announcement — including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 — there was a clamor for new features and additions. Despite the Launch Night In unveiling, there haven’t been many devices out in the wild for people to sink their teeth into. However, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G look like they could ship with some more new wallpapers to the table courtesy of the Google Wallpapers application.

It’s worth noting that simply updating the Google Wallpapers app right now will not yield any new designs or any of the forthcoming options on your device. Instead, the guys over at XDA were able to obtain some brand new “Captured on Pixel” and “Art & Culture” wallpapers — that may come preloaded on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G — using a modified version of the APK file with the help of @forherpieces.

These new wallpapers are supplementary to the other Pixel 5 wallpapers that we shared shortly after launch last month. For starters, the designs are less abstract and feature real-life photos from photographers alongside actual artwork. Unlike the “For Fun” wallpapers that we have already shared, they also lack the playful punch-hole cutout — making them ideal for all display types.

The “Captured on Pixel” section looks like it will add 13 new options from photographers Mike Will, Chris Ngu, and Hiroaki Fukuda with New York, London, and various Japanese scenes featured. Given that some of the images have clearly been taken with a Pixel that includes an ultra-wide-angle lens, it’s no secret that some of the new wallpapers have been taken by the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G.

As for the “Art & Culture” new additions, there are 21 images that include what look like paintings and general artwork. These are more “classic” in nature, which might make them a little odd as a smartphone backdrop. Either way, it’s nice to see a solid mixture of new wallpapers to choose from — even if we can’t quite be certain they’ll be available on the Pixel 5 right away.

That said, if you would like to download any of the options yourself, XDA has shared a couple of file dumps which you can find below:

