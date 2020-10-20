The YouTube experience on mobile is one that ebbs and flows as Google adds new features and functions on a whim, which might lead people to third-party players like MX Player. In the latest MX Player v1.30 beta, the multi-format media center is adding the ability to search and play back YouTube videos in-app.

As one of the most popular third-party players on Android, MX Player is used by millions of people around the globe to play all multitude of file types — from video to audio. By adding the ability to search YouTube and play videos in the MX Player V1.30 beta, it’s no longer just a media player. It gives you the ability to stream content without requiring the dedicated YouTube app.

The v1.30 beta build is now rolling out (via Android Police) with said YouTube options, alongside the ability to pinch-to-zoom when watching content within the video player window. This works in a similar manner to almost every other player — including YouTube — by cropping in slightly to remove side borders with 16:9 content or 21:9 video.

Other updates include enhancements to the video playback speed controls, while the in-built file management options are also now adding the ability to cut, copy, and paste audio and video files for quicker access within MX Player.

For those happy to run prerelease software, you’ll be pleased to hear that the MX Player v1.30 beta is rolling out now. No word was shared on when these features might end up coming to stable versions of MX Player just yet though.

