Gaming fans might be highly anticipating the launch of the PS5 — which is still nearly a month away. In preparation, Sony has already updated the PS Remote Play app on Android to support PS5 console game-streaming to your smartphone.

The traditional console or PC gaming paradigm is already starting to shift towards a “remote” play or cloud-based methodology. Services like Microsoft’s xCloud and Google’s often criticized Stadia are solid examples of this non-standard approach in action.

For those that do prefer the physical approach to console and PC gaming, apps and services like PS Remote Play and GeForce Now might be ideal. If you do plan on picking up the PS5, then PS Remote Play will undoubtedly be a superb way to access your new game library from your Android phone.

In preparation for the launch — and likely to combat Stadia et al — the app listing on the Google Play Store confirms that PS5 remote play on Android is already possible. Although that is impossible with no PS5s actually out in the wild just yet — save developer devices we’d wager.

Use PS Remote Play to access your PS4 or PS5 via Wi-Fi wherever you go. • Display the PS4 or PS5 screen on your mobile device.

• Use the on-screen controller on your mobile device to control your PS4 or PS5.

• Join voice chats using the mic on your mobile device.

• Enter text on your PS4 or PS5 using the keyboard on your mobile device.</p

You will need to have an Android device running 7.0 or higher to enjoy PS5 games on the go using PS Remote Play though. It’s also not available on mobile data networks, which is a bit of a bummer but with a stable Wi-Fi connection, things should be fine.

