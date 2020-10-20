Stadia Premiere Edition is down to $79.99 on the Google Store ahead of new game reveals

- Oct. 20th 2020 8:12 am PT

Perhaps the best way to play Google Stadia is by using the company’s own hardware. A Stadia Controller + Chromecast Ultra bundle generally costs $99, but ahead of new game announcements, Stadia Premiere Edition is on sale.

Live now on the Google Store, the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is discounted to $79.99, $20 off its usual price. That bundle, as mentioned, ships with a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Those devices on their own generally cost $69 and $79 each, so getting both for that price is a pretty spectacular deal.

Notably, the Stadia Controller on its own is also down to just $55.20 as a part of this sale, a great deal for those who don’t need the Chromecast Ultra or who want to pick up a spare.

Stadia runs on everything from computers to Android smartphones, but the only official way to bring it to the big screen right now is via a Chromecast Ultra. Using a quick pairing code after the initial setup, you can link the Stadia Controller to your Chromecast Ultra to get low-latency gameplay in seconds for major games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Baldur’s Gate 3, DOOM: Eternal, NBA 2K21, and many others. Soon, Google Stadia will also be adding Cyberpunk 2077.

This sale on the Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra comes on the first day of “Good Stuff,” a three-day event where Google will be announcing brand new games coming soon to Stadia.

