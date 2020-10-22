One of the best products that Google has made period, Google Docs is now celebrating a major milestone on the Play Store after surpassing 1 billion installs on Android.

For cross-platform, web, and mobile document creation and editing, there really isn’t anything that can compete with Google Docs — not even the ever-popular Microsoft Word. After first coming to the Play Store way back in April 2014, the app hasn’t changed all too much in the grand scheme of things but has become a mainstay for many.

That 1 billion installs figure is bolstered a little, as Google Docs does come pre-installed on millions of the Android and Chrome OS devices sold globally each year. However, it’s arguably one of the most useful for just about anyone that wants a solid, dependable, and cross-platform document viewer and editor. Changes made on mobile will reflect across any devices you are signed in with, with no need to save locally.

According to Android Police, it has taken around two years for Google Docs to go from 500 million installs to that 1 billion figure. That’s probably a solid estimate of the number of smartphones and tablets shipped globally during that period — so the figures stack up pretty consistently. Either way, to rack up such a massive gain in downloads and installs during such a short space of time is still impressive. And on top of that, it doesn’t even take into account the number of users across other platforms.

