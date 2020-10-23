Microsoft launched its Android Foldable just a little over six weeks ago. The reception on the company’s most recent phone outing and new category entrant has been mixed. In possible response, the Surface Duo has now been discounted $200 on the official company store.

The microsoft.com homepage this morning says you can “save $200 now when you buy a new Surface Duo.” Hitting “shop now” on the product listing currently brings up a configuration tool that still shows $1,399 for 128GB and the 256GB model at $1,499.

However, as noted by Windows Central, the step after shows the discounted pricing of $1,199 or $1,299. It’s not clear if this is a permanent discount or just a temporary sale for the holidays, though it’s somewhat early for that at the end of October.

For most users, those savings will likely go toward buying the $144.99 Surface Slim Pen that helps emphasize the inking experience of this device.

The former possibility would suggest that after six weeks, the Surface Duo is not doing as well as Microsoft intended. A software patch this month addressed some of the initial issues, while smaller hardware problems have since emerged for some initial users.

It’s a standard play for lagging products and comes amid mixed to very critical reviews of the foldable. For comparison, Samsung did not discount the original Fold until the second-generation unit arrived.

