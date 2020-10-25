This year, Google’s flagship phone launched in Asia Pacific and Europe two weeks before US and Canadian availability. Ahead of the Thursday release stateside, the Google Store has started charging Pixel 5 buyers for their pre-orders and removed the ability to cancel.

The Pixel 5 charge went through early on Sunday morning for people in the US and Canada. It coincides with the Google Store Order details page removing the ability to cancel your order. The message has been updated to tell buyers to expect a message with shipping information:

We’ll email you when your shipment is on its way.

Even though the phone officially launches on October 29 — when the “Pre-order” status switches to “Buy,” most Google Store purchasers are quoted a shipping time frame that starts the day after on Friday. It bumps into weekend delivery for many shoppers.

Basing off the Pixel 4a, which also officially launched on a Thursday back in August, Google could be sending shipping notices as soon as tomorrow. It’s possible that devices will start arriving a day (or two) in advance of the quoted date. In contrast to Apple, which just shipped their devices earlier this week, Google does not impose strict holds that prevent early delivery by logistics partners.

The general two-week delay is possibly due to the inclusion of mmWave for US carriers, which already makes the Pixel 5 $100 more expensive and changes the value calculus.

