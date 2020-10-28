Samsung’s recent solid track record of keeping devices updated with the latest patches continues as the now 4-year-old Galaxy S7 is getting a rare update in the form of the September 2020 security patch.

Although now officially unsupported, the Galaxy S7 is getting a patch after what was thought to be the very last patch in May 2020. It’s worth noting that Samsung will update devices if a serious security flaw or issue is found.

A surprise patch has been spotted as rolling out over on Reddit, but it’s highly unlikely that this patch contains anything other than protection against any known exploits. While it is impressive, it’s still hard to recommend using a four-year-old handset at this stage of 2020.

We still feel that persevering with the former flagship is not worth it given there is a real wealth of affordable Android devices that will provide a better day-to-day experience across the board.

That said, if you do have the Galaxy S7 as a backup device or are still trucking on with the ancient hardware, then you may see firmware versions G930W8VLSBCT11, G930W8OYABCT11, and G930W8VLSECTI1 now rolling out. However, it’s not entirely clear whether global Galaxy S7 devices will get the September 2020 patch or whether this is region-specific.

Heck, it’s still a nice bonus.

