Google purchases new site in Kirkland, outside of Seattle, to ‘support future growth’

- Nov. 20th 2020 9:45 am PT

Following reports from Business Insider and Bloomberg earlier this month, Google has confirmed the purchase of more land in Kirkland, Washington, as it looks to “support future growth” in the area.

Speaking to Geekwire, a Google spokesperson confirmed the purchase of around 10 acres of land in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle. The purchased land at 11845 NE 85th St. previously held multiple car dealerships.

This latest purchase comes after Google paid over $435 million in 2019 for roughly 400,000 square feet of office space in Kirkland as well as a $40 million purchase of “Kirkland Urban East” in August of this year.

Google has been established in Kirkland for over a decade with a Google Cloud campus closer to Seattle. Google has approximately 6,000 employees in the region who work on Cloud, Workspace, and more. The company is currently hiring for more than 150 positions in those offices.

It’s unclear at this point what Google will use this land for, especially as the company has opted to allow employees to work remotely for the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

