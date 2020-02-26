Google today is detailing its US office and data center investments for 2020. The company will spend over $10 billion across the country in 11 states.

Penned by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the latter this year will focus on 11 states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and California. In total, Google has a presence in 26 and spent $13 billion last year.

An opportunity to emphasize its contribution and impact on the country, Google touts how thousands of new jobs will be created.

These investments will create thousands of jobs—including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities.

In the South, Google notes new engineering teams in Atlanta after breaking ground last year. There will also be expanded offices and data centers in Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. In Mississippi, a Google Operations Center sees the company bring customer support in-house.

The Midwest sees additional investments in Google’s Detroit offices, while there will be a new data center in Ohio and expansion in Iowa is expected to finish. Meanwhile, a Google Cloud office just opened in Chicago, while the Madison, Wisconsin office was recently expanded.

Central expansion sees Google double its workforce in Colorado — specifically Boulder — over the next two years. Data centers in Nebraska and Oklahoma will also grow.

On the East Coast, Google will start moving into its Hudson Square campus, with the New York City site expected to double the local employee count by 2028. The company is also expanding its Pittsburg office and constructing a bigger one in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lastly, the West Coast sees a larger Google Cloud campus in Seattle and a major development in Kirkland is set to open this year. Office and data center investments in Oregon are touted, while new locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area are underway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: