Black Friday is fully under way and Google is pushing older Pixel owners to upgrade to the Pixel 4a 5G with a notable trade-in promotion. The US Google Store has significantly increased the trade-in value of older Made by Google devices for this one phone.

When buying the $499 Pixel 4a 5G, trade-in values have significantly increased. This does not apply to the Pixel 4a or even the flagship Pixel 5. The Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 line of devices all benefit, while the original Pixel and Pixel 3a do not see a boost.

The estimate chart we compiled below shows 64GB and 128GB models. It assumes that the phone turns on and the “screen work[s] properly and is free of cracks.”

The Pixel 2 family jumps from around $50 to $240. Anything newer, again excluding the Pixel 3a/XL, gets a flat rate of $320. The savings are less significant on the Pixel 4 XL, but those with a Pixel 3/XL benefit the most.

Trade-in Storage Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 2 64GB $42 $235 128GB $47 $240 Pixel 2 XL 64GB $50 $235 128GB $55 $240 Pixel 3 64GB $123 $300 128GB $143 $320 Pixel 3 XL 64GB $128 $300 128GB $148 $320 Pixel 4 64GB $229 $300 128GB $249 $320 Pixel 4 XL 64GB $270 $300 128GB $290 $320

Google officially advertises this as a way to get the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G from $199. It’s an interesting and aggressive offer by Google that reveals how the company is putting this year’s middle phone in the limelight.

It’s actually the largest phone with a 6.2-inch screen, but lacks premium features like wireless charging, waterproofing, or a metal build. It also has less RAM at 6GB, but the same processor and dual-camera system with wide-angle lens. The Pixel 4a 5G is only available in Just Black on the Google Store. After making your selection, click “Start trade-in” on the Extra services page. It’s not clear how long this promotion will last.

It follows another $299 4a 5G offer on Google Fi, while the Pixel 5 is not seeing a discount on the MVNO store this weekend.

