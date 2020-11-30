The latest version of Google Fit brought about a substantial UI refresh just a few weeks ago, with enhanced features and sleep tracking, but it appears that the ability to track your weight training workouts has disappeared.

As spotted by the team over at Android Police, the latest builds are no longer able to track just how many reps you’ve done when throwing weights around the gym. With growing complaints about the removal of the feature already stacking up on social media and Reddit, it will be disappointing to hear that the ability to track rest periods has disappeared too — which is a big deal for gym sharks out there.

So basically, version 2.45 of Google Fit lacks the ability to track each individual rep automatically when you’re doing some weight training. Those rest periods in-between sets are also now missing. Instead, when selecting “Strength training” or “Weightlifting” from the workouts menu on your wristwatch, it will track your heart rate and workout length.

AP notes that a temporary fix to return advanced weight training metrics is to uninstall the latest updates to the Google Fit app on your Wear OS watch. You’ll also need to uninstall and downgrade the companion mobile app, and then, turn off any automatic updates to ensure you have the option.

It’s a frustrating workaround for a pretty important feature. We’re not entirely sure why rep tracking would be removed from the weight training options within Google Fit on Wear OS but we have reached out to Google for comment on if this removal was planned or not. Should they provide an explanation, we will update this article accordingly.

