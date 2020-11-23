Last week, a significant Google Fit update for Android, iOS, and wearables was announced. Google is now detailing some of the improvements made to the Fit workout experience on Wear OS.

Workout tracking in Google Fit for Wear OS is getting a “simpler user experience and fresh new design.” It starts on the screen before you start an exercise. A new “flag” button at the bottom lets you set one of five Goals: Calories, Distance, Heart Points, Time, or Open Goal.

After setting, the goal appears front and center on a revamped stats screen. Everything is larger and better spaced out compared to before, with three lines that take up the entire screen. Your objective (in blue) is centered in the middle with the average time above and the total elapsed below. After each mile/kilometer, you’ll get a green-hued alert that features a split time and how you’re trending.

Swiping to the left shows your calories by default in the middle, but that can be cycled through steps, (clock) time, and Heart Points by tapping. At the very top of this screen is a heart rate zone monitor and BPM.

Swiping the other direction provides quick access to media controls and settings during a workout. This includes enabling/disabling Touch Lock on watches running the latest H MR2 update. Accidental display taps are thus prevented, with control restricted to using the hardware buttons for pause, resume, and to switch screens. The Lock is disabled by holding down on the power button.

These workout changes will begin rolling out this week as an update to the Google Fit app on Wear OS.

