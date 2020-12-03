Alphabet Scoop 106: Snapdragon 888, Pixel 4a 5G review, and more

This week we talk about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip that will power next year’s flagship devices. We then check in on the Pixel 4a 5G and why it’s the surprise of this year’s lineup before closing on what’s new with Stadia.

Alphabet Scoop is available Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Hosts:

Links:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: