Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is launching earlier than ever this year, and now we’re getting our best look yet at what’s to come. The latest Galaxy S21 leak shows off the design and colors of all three phones on video and divulges the full camera specs.

Last year’s major Samsung leaker, Max Weinbach, today posted to Android Police a trio of promo reels from Samsung itself that show off these three smartphones.

In these reels, we can see the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra up close. Starting with the lesser-two of the phones, we see the gorgeous “Phantom Violet” colorway, which has a contrasting gold/bronze camera module that combines with the frame. It’s a really nice look given the colors. Beyond the color, though, we can see that Samsung is probably sticking with the same matte texture that appeared on the Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 FE, and like that latter phone, Samsung is rumored to be going plastic for the base S21 this year. Based on this video, it seems like the Galaxy S21+ may use the same “Glasstic” back.

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ both offer a centered hole-punch display, which is completely flat as well. We can’t see the full bezel size in the brief clip, but it looks as thin as any other modern flagship. According to this report too, Samsung is still using the same triple-camera module here with a 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and a 64MP “telephoto.”

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it clearly has a more reflective, surely-glass back panel that still seems to have a matte texture. Unfortunately, the phone also has a curved display up front, though that’s not surprising given the Note 20 series did the same thing with its Ultra variant.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, though, will offer up a higher-end camera experience. It has a 108MP camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x optical zoom, and 10MP 10x optical zoom. To solve the autofocus issue of last year’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung is bringing the same laser autofocus system from the Note 20 Ultra.

This report also reiterates the January 14 release date we’ve heard before with the added detail that Samsung will be releasing all three devices on January 29 with “cheaper” prices.

