Apparent real-life photos of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ have now leaked giving us a glimpse of the devices for the first time in the flesh and corroborate previous camera information leaks.

Of course, we have already had a look at both devices courtesy of renders over the past month but this is the first time we’re getting a brief look at the S21 Ultra and S21+ with that interesting rear camera housing. Beyond that, there isn’t much else we get to see, such is the brevity of this S21 photo leak video. However, some of the camera hardware is effectively confirmed by YouTuber Sakitech.

Given that Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S21 series in early 2021, it’s actually surprising that we haven’t seen any live images or photos of any of the trio already at this late stage of 2020. However, the black models shared side-by-side give us a better idea of what the slightly refined rear camera module will look like on the S21 Ultra and the smaller S21+.

In the brief video (below), much of the camera hardware is confirmed with an official launch also touted in or around January 14th, 2021. While this photo leak isn’t explicitly able to show the camera specs, the S21 Ultra is set to come with a quad-camera system and autofocus system. As rumors have already suggested, it looks like Samsung is set to stick with the main 108-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, with two 10-megapixel zoom lenses — one being 10x, the other 3x.

The photo leak also showcases the Galaxy S21+ camera setup, which is smaller and is far less “stacked” than its bigger brother the S21 Ultra. During the video, we get some confirmed specifications for the triple camera setup including a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 64-megapixel telephoto zoom lens. According to Sakitech, the standard Galaxy S21 will sport the same cameras as seen here on the S21+.

The latest leak showcases matte finishes on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, although it’s not clear if this will be the case or just looks that way from these photos. Let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

