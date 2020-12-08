Oppo Find X3 Pro leak reveals detailed camera specs, more

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has been one of the standout devices in 2020, with a stacked spec sheet that tackled just about any flagship out there. Now thanks to a detailed leak, we have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro — at least where specs are concerned.

Notorious leaker Evan Blass shared a Voice post where he detailed just what the early-2021 flagship Oppo smartphone is set to bring to the table. The good news? It looks to provide much of what made the Find X2 Pro such an impressive slab of circuitry.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro which is codenamed “Fussi” as you’d expect will be the Chinese OEMs flagship-tier smartphone. It will hopefully pick right up where the last device left off with internals that will go toe-to-toe with the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

As for the actual specs, Blass suggests that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will utilize the recently unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh internal cell with 65W wired SuperVOOC charging, and 30W wireless charging — very much like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

No word on how much RAM or storage is set to come, but we’d imagine at least 8GB of RAM and plenty of onboard storage will be offered. Although we’re speculating ourselves here based upon the Find X2 series devices launched earlier this year.

Other Oppo Find X3 Pro specs include two — yes, two — 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensors. One of these will be the main “wide” lens, the other will be an ultra-wide-angle. These will be joined by a 2x telephoto zoom lens rated at 13-megapixels, and a “unique” 3-megapixel macro camera. This is said to offer 25x zoom, with lights “circling its lens” to effectively turn it into a mobile microscope according to Blass.

Now the display was a bone of contention on the Find X2 Pro, as Oppo rating it “3K” when it was effectively QHD+. The display specs on the Oppo Find X3 Pro also look set to be bumped in early 2021, as it will have a 6.7-inch 1,440 by 3,216-pixel display that can be set at 120Hz. So again, it’s QHD+ this time around too. It should be a slab, but a relatively svelte one at that, weighing in at just 190g.

The only other notables are that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is set to ship with ColorOS 11 based upon Android 11. Let’s hope that it comes to more markets than the Find X2 Pro did earlier this year, as this could be one of the Android smartphones to beat in early 2021.

