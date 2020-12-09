Back in June, Google started letting you use Fi and Voice on the same account. A new Google Fi promotion is now incentivizing those longtime Voice users to join the MVNO now that they have the opportunity.

Google confirmed to us that it sent out an email to users that “considered Google Fi in the past.” The message prominently highlights how “Voice and Fi now work together.”

This means you can keep your Voice number and also get a new Fi number (or bring one over from another carrier) on the same account.

Previously, longtime Voice users had to give up on the service (and its cross-device capabilities) to sign-up with the MVNO. One workaround involved porting the Voice number to an entirely separate Google Account first, but that was rather inconvenient. Meanwhile, Fi subscribers would not be able to get a number on Voice while their subscription was active due to how the underlying infrastructure was tied together.

Today’s outreach continues by highlighting the MVNO’s benefits, and then offering a $200 Fi credit when current Voice users buy a new phone from the first-party store, which currently offers Pixel, Samsung, and Moto devices. That amount gets applied to your monthly cellular bill, with the process requiring an “exclusive promo code” sent over email.

This Google Fi-Voice promotion must be redeemed by December 31st.

More about Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: