Upcoming Moto G Stylus (2021) fully detailed via Amazon listing

- Dec. 9th 2020 5:09 am PT

0

The 2021 follow-up to the Moto G Stylus has been leaked way ahead of schedule by Amazon, giving us a glimpse of what the stylus-equipped smartphone will bring to the table early next year.

Previously leaked specs suggest that the 2021 Moto G Stylus will offer a modest set of improvements over the original. But the leaked listing was shared by PhoneArena and showcases a very similar design to that of the recently released Moto G9 Plus.

The Moto G Stylus will sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with an upper-left punch-hole notch. Very much like the Galaxy Note series, the stylus has a little holster or slot on the bottom bezel for safe storage. With the Note series set to disappear in 2021, maybe a high-end Moto G Stylus might actually be an enticing prospect for longtime Note fans.

As for internals, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will come packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. This now-pulled Amazon listing suggests the updated handset will come with a 4,000mAh battery inside. The biggest disappointment is that it’s likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box.

  • Moto G Stylus (2021)
  • Moto G Stylus (2021)
  • Moto G Stylus (2021)

We’ll see the camera rely on a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is in the 16-megapixel flavor. This probably won’t win any awards but should be more than competent in most scenarios.

Other notables on the 2021 version of the Moto G Stylus are a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader, but it’s not entirely clear if there will be a 3.5mm-headphone jack included on this modest Motorola smartphone. Oddly, the original listing suggests that the device availability date is November 19, 2020 — which hints that this device is ready to be released by Moto.

The pricing might turn heads, as the Moto G Stylus (2021) is listed at $341, which is a little higher than the original $299 asking price. Two colors are also listed, with Aurora Black and Aurora White expected. Let’s hope we learn more in the coming weeks.

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Moto G

Moto G
Moto G Stylus

Moto G Stylus

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL