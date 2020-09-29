The original Motorola Razr foldable was an ambitious device for the company that really didn’t work out that well, but less than a year later, the company debuted a new version that looks a lot better. If it’s a device you want to pick up, Motorola Razr 5G will debut next week with a hefty discount on unlocked models.

Starting on October 2, Motorola Razr 5G will be available both unlocked and from carriers. Carrier availability starts with AT&T and T-Mobile, both of which are offering special deals. AT&T will offer hefty discounts to customers looking to trade in a device — up to $700 for new customers and $400 for existing customers.

Further, T-Mobile is offering 50% off with a new line and a trade-in, or $400 off with a trade-in. Both discounts come in the form of bill credits over the course of 24 months.

Perhaps the most exciting deal going on with Motorola Razr 5G is just a $200 discount available on unlocked models. For a “limited time,” Motorola Razr 5G will be available for $1,199 from Motorola.com, Amazon, and B&H Photo. No contract, no trade-in, just a pure discount that makes this price a bit easier to swallow.

You can read more on the Motorola Razr 5G in our launch coverage.

