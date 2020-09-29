Motorola Razr 5G will be available on October 2 w/ $200 discount on unlocked models

- Sep. 29th 2020 7:50 am PT

0

The original Motorola Razr foldable was an ambitious device for the company that really didn’t work out that well, but less than a year later, the company debuted a new version that looks a lot better. If it’s a device you want to pick up, Motorola Razr 5G will debut next week with a hefty discount on unlocked models.

Starting on October 2, Motorola Razr 5G will be available both unlocked and from carriers. Carrier availability starts with AT&T and T-Mobile, both of which are offering special deals. AT&T will offer hefty discounts to customers looking to trade in a device — up to $700 for new customers and $400 for existing customers.

Further, T-Mobile is offering 50% off with a new line and a trade-in, or $400 off with a trade-in. Both discounts come in the form of bill credits over the course of 24 months.

Perhaps the most exciting deal going on with Motorola Razr 5G is just a $200 discount available on unlocked models. For a “limited time,” Motorola Razr 5G will be available for $1,199 from Motorola.com, Amazon, and B&H Photo. No contract, no trade-in, just a pure discount that makes this price a bit easier to swallow.

You can read more on the Motorola Razr 5G in our launch coverage.

More on Motorola:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 5G

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches