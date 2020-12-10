After a similar promotion for new customers in October, YouTube TV is giving a free Chromecast with Google TV to existing ones this holiday season.

The “[Special thanks] Enjoy a Chromecast with Google TV, on us” email was sent out to current subscribers this afternoon:

We wanted to say thanks and offer you, a longtime friend of YouTube TV, a new Chromecast with Google TV — on us. Click the button below to get a new Chromecast with Google TV (a $49.99 value) in the color Snow. Please be sure to claim this gift soon because it’s only available through December 31.* With the new Chromecast, you can level up your YouTube TV experience with features like a homepage that makes YouTube TV recommendations based on shows you like, as well as a voice remote to quickly jump to your favorites.

The fine print is that “this offer is exclusively yours to enjoy and isn’t eligible if forwarded.” However, since the “Claim your offer” process takes you to the Google Store, just enter a different address at the shipping stage.

Be sure to claim the free Chromecast by December 31, with YouTube TV only letting users get the Snow (white) variant. It comes as the cord-cutting service is closely integrated with the new Google TV experience and its “Live” tab. At last count, YouTube TV now has 3 million paid subscribers.

More about YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: