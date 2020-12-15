Files by Google is one of the most stripped-back file managers for Android, but it has a simple, easy-to-understand design and layout. If you didn’t already know, the media player within Files by Google now includes some neat volume and brightness control gestures.

[Update 12/15]: After adding gesture controls into the media player, version 1.0.346212449 is now rolling out a double-tap to seek option within the pop-up video player (via Android Police). When tapping either the left or right side of the display when viewing a video in full-screen mode, you can skip forward or go backwards in 10-second increments.

It might not be a massive addition, but it’s still a nice little gesture that brings parity to the video player within the Files by Google app and other dedicated video players or file management apps.

When opening a video into the media player within Files by Google, tapping, then dragging upwards on the left or right side of the display will adjust the brightness and volume, respectively.

These changes are rolling out with version 1.0.332273520, according to the folks over at Android Police, who first spotted this neat little usability change. It might not be as useful if you already use a third-party or external media player like VLC or even MX Player — which as AP has pointed out — does look to have inspired this latest feature.

You can check out the video below to see these new Files by Google media controls in action:

What’s also worth noting is that you can activate these added controls when in portrait or landscape mode, which is great if you want to watch a movie you’ve downloaded or video you have shot at any point and prefer using touch controls that don’t ruin immersion — too much.

Files by Google is steadily adding features that might eventually make it a one-stop-shop for all of your file management and media consumption on Android.

