It looks like that you will soon be able to officially buy Pixel Buds compatible foam earbud tips directly from the Google Store after a listing inadvertently went live ahead of time on the online storefront.

[Update 12/19]: If you want to improve your audio experience and Pixel Buds fit, then you might want to head over to the Google Store as the Comply Premium Foam Tips are now available for purchase priced at $19.99. Shipping estimates vary from December 30-January 1 or as soon as December 24 when choosing expedited shipping priced at a whopping $15.99.

[Update]: Comply has confirmed to 9to5Google directly that the foam earbud tips designed for the Pixel Buds will go on sale via the Google Store “very soon” in three sizes priced at $19.99:

The product has been shipped to their warehouse and should be available on the Google store very soon. It will be a 3 pair package (3 sizes available, S, M, L) and will retail for $19.99. They will be available on complyfoam.com in the next few weeks and on Amazon soon.

Pricing may vary on the Google Store when shipping costs are factored in, but that is a promising price-point for added ear comfort.

The Comply Premium Foam Tips for Google Pixel Buds are not yet for sale, but the early listing has revealed some of the upcoming features for these higher-end earbud tip options. When contacted about compatible earbud tips for the Google Pixel Buds previously, Comply only offered the following explanation:

Our engineers are working to develop a tip for the buds that also fit in the charging case. We are hoping to release a tip later in the 4th quarter. For now, we can only tell our customers that we are not compatible with this earphone.

Given that this listing has now popped up, the timeframe fits with what the audio acoustics firm was able to share prior to this discovery. However, we are aware and can confirm that the existing T-400 Comply Foam Tips are compatible with Pixel Buds. That said, the larger sizes can cause issues with the Pixel Buds case, as we have explained previously. A dedicated earbud tip for Google’s first truly wireless earbuds is likely a hot ticket in that regard.







When heading to the listing page, you’ll be met with a “No longer available” notice. Given that the Google Store has never offered any earbud tip accessories for the Pixel Buds, this is clearly to prevent early purchases. It also means that we don’t yet know the official pricing of this accessory.

Given the current pricing model of Comply’s other earbud tip lines, we’d wager they would be in or around the $20 mark for those in the US. The listing is not yet visible in any other regions, also hinting that only those in the US will be able to get hold of the Comply Premium Foam Tips for their Bluetooth earbuds of choice.

These earbud tips tout “pure sound quality and a comfortable fit without interfering with charging” while there will be a notable audio boost for the “best listening experience whether you’re working from home, working out, on a video call or just relaxing.”

Each package will come with three standard tip sizes — small, medium, and large. You’ll find dimensions below:

Small Tip Length: 0.34 inches Width: 0.47 inches

Medium Tip Length: 0.34 inches Width: 0.51 inches

Large Tip Length: 0.34 inches Width: 0.54 inches



We’re not sure just when these foam earbud tips will officially be available to purchase, but at least you’ll have the option of fully compatible, comfortable options for your Google Pixel Buds very soon.

