Cloud regions let developers run hosted services closer to where their users are located for a faster, more reliable experience. Google Cloud today announced a trio of new regions for Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Chile.

The company in 2020 launched four regions in Jakarta (Indonesia), Las Vegas (US), Salt Lake City (US), and Seoul (South Korea), thus bringing the total to 24 in 17 countries.

Looking ahead, Google Cloud will be adding a second cloud region to Germany as a complement to the existing one in Frankfurt. This is touted as helping “meet growing demand for cloud services in the country.”

Meanwhile, Chile is getting its first cloud region and will join the current only site in South America (São Paulo, Brazil). Similarly, Saudi Arabia is in a similar situation (Doha, Qatar):

In 2018, we announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramco to jointly explore establishing cloud services in the region. Building on that MoU, we concluded an agreement in December 2020 and Google Cloud will now deploy and operate a Cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a local strategic reseller, sponsored by Aramco, will offer cloud services to customers, with a particular focus on businesses in the Kingdom.

Each will have three zones to guard against disruptions, joining the 73 available today. Today’s announcements join nine upcoming projects: Warsaw (Poland), Doha (Qatar), Toronto (Canada), Melbourne (Australia), Delhi (India), Paris (France), Milan (Italy), Santiago (Chile), and Madrid (Spain).

