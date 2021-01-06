Google Assistant gains a ‘Do Nothing Mode’ in India that really does nothing

- Jan. 6th 2021 2:43 am PT

The Google Assistant is helpful, it’s useful, and it certainly doesn’t “do nothing” in the wider sense. However, a brand-new “Do Nothing Mode” has arrived on the Google Assistant and all associated devices in India.

This brand-new mode is the brainchild of Cadbury and Google, with the duo working together to help the chocolate maker promote its 5 Star chocolate bar. It’s clearly only popular outside of Cadbury’s home market of the UK, as I have never heard of it and I like to think I know my way around a chocolate bar or two.

Because of that, here’s the disappointing news. This “Do Nothing Mode” is only limited to Google Assistant devices in India. We’ve tried here in the UK and nada, nothing, but it may be worthwhile trying in regions where you can actually buy a 5 Star anyway. That said, according to Android Police, the new mode ups the sass from Google’s AI helper to new heights.

You can just ask the Google Assistant to “Eat a 5 Star” and then wait as interaction levels drop to, well, nothing. Once the new mode is activated, you can ask all your common questions like “what’s the weather?” and get some less than enthusiastic responses until eventually the Google Assistant gives up and suggests you “do nothing.”

The Google Assistant’s “Do Nothing Mode” is part of an ad campaign for Cadbury’s 5 Star chocolate bar in India, but it’s a neat little way to add some fun to your interactions with your Google Home or Nest hardware. It’s just a real shame that it isn’t available outside of India.

