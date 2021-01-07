Google’s various only platforms have been an important resource for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the company is further improving those resources. Google Search can now show the COVID-19 “Health & Safety” requirements and options at local businesses.

As noted by the folks at Search Engine Round Table, Google first opened up the ability for business owners to include Health and Safety information for their location around October. In the time since, a new pop-up panel has appeared on local business search results on Google’s desktop experience that shows this information.

Depending on the business, you may see health measures at the location including if masks are required, if the staff is wearing masks, and other measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Users can also see if that location has online appointments available or if appointments are required to visit the location. Business owners do need to fill out this information in their Google My Business listings, though it does seem like some notes such as “mask required” may be applied automatically based on local regulations. Customer “suggestions” are also taken into account.

This is just the latest in a series of product updates that Google has made to help distribute COVID-19 reminders and info. The company previously reminded users to wear masks via Google Maps, highlighted up-to-date and truthful news regarding COVID-19 vaccines, and offered a layer on Maps to show where outbreaks are at their highest.

