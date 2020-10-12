Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Enterprise is first Chromebook with a pointing stick

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:00 am PT

0

Lenovo has announced the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, the first-ever Chrome OS device to offer a “pointing stick” cursor.

For those perhaps unfamiliar with the idea of a pointing stick, picture a very small joystick near the center of your keyboard. This joystick is able to move your mouse speedily and, with practice, surprisingly accurately, all without moving your hands too far from the normal typing position.

While Lenovo has long offered Chrome OS devices in their ThinkPad line of laptops, they’ve never been able to offer a Chromebook with the series’ distinctive “TrackPoint” pointing stick to move the cursor. As noted by The Verge back in 2016, the reason for this had to do with Google’s own strict rules for Chrome OS hardware.

It seems that in recent years, Google has loosened its restrictions, as today Lenovo is unveiling the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Enterprise Chromebook, which features a proper TrackPoint pointing stick. Of course, if a pointing stick is not your style, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga also offers a traditional trackpad and an optional, stowable stylus.

Another standout feature of this Chromebook is that it can be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, being only the second Chrome OS device to do so after the HP Pro C645. Otherwise, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a fairly straightforward Chromebook, designed to accommodate both businesses and schools.

  • Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C Series mobile processors
  • Chrome OS (with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade)
  • 13.3-inch FHD IPS or touch displays with narrow bezels
  • Less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and 15.5mm thin
  • Webcam with privacy shutter and optional touch fingerprint reader
  • Optional world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots
  • Optional garaged pen
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports with an HDMI 2.0 port
  • Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise will be available for purchase “shortly,” with models starting as low as $579.

More on Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Chromebooks

Chromebooks
Lenovo

Lenovo
AMD Ryzen

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review