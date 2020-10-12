Lenovo has announced the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, the first-ever Chrome OS device to offer a “pointing stick” cursor.

For those perhaps unfamiliar with the idea of a pointing stick, picture a very small joystick near the center of your keyboard. This joystick is able to move your mouse speedily and, with practice, surprisingly accurately, all without moving your hands too far from the normal typing position.

While Lenovo has long offered Chrome OS devices in their ThinkPad line of laptops, they’ve never been able to offer a Chromebook with the series’ distinctive “TrackPoint” pointing stick to move the cursor. As noted by The Verge back in 2016, the reason for this had to do with Google’s own strict rules for Chrome OS hardware.

It seems that in recent years, Google has loosened its restrictions, as today Lenovo is unveiling the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Enterprise Chromebook, which features a proper TrackPoint pointing stick. Of course, if a pointing stick is not your style, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga also offers a traditional trackpad and an optional, stowable stylus.

Another standout feature of this Chromebook is that it can be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, being only the second Chrome OS device to do so after the HP Pro C645. Otherwise, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a fairly straightforward Chromebook, designed to accommodate both businesses and schools.

Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C Series mobile processors

Chrome OS (with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade)

13.3-inch FHD IPS or touch displays with narrow bezels

Less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and 15.5mm thin

Webcam with privacy shutter and optional touch fingerprint reader

Optional world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots

Optional garaged pen

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports with an HDMI 2.0 port

Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise will be available for purchase “shortly,” with models starting as low as $579.

