As the COVID-19 pandemic hit globally, Google and Apple worked together on a new API for Android and iOS devices that would make contact tracing both easy and secure. Right now, though, the Android API for COVID-19 seems to be causing a “loading” notification error for some users.

Some Android users, especially those using the NHS COVID-19 app in the UK, have found a “loading” notification that appears constantly in the notification shade as seen below. This issue causes the app to take longer to conduct exposure checks, potentially missing out on logging nearby users of the same app who may end up with a positive result.

Obviously, the implications of this issue are not small, especially as this issue apparently affects not just the NHS app but all COVID-19 tracing apps on Android built on this API around the globe.

Speaking to The Verge, Google confirms that it is investigating the issue.

We are aware of an issue affecting Android apps developed using the Android Exposure Notifications System. Our engineers are investigating the issue.

Hopefully, a fix will be available for this problem sooner rather than later.

More on COVID-19:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: