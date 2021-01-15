Samsung had a strong showing this week at its Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing its latest smart home devices, accessories, and, of course, phones. Here are the many, many ways to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, & S21 Ultra, as well as the best deals for each of them.

Where to pre-order the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

As the Samsung Galaxy series has become the essential Android smartphone and the biggest competitor to Apple’s iPhones, you can buy them just about anywhere that phones are sold. These days, the best way to buy any smartphone is unlocked, but the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are also available to pre-order from all major carriers.

Generally speaking, the Galaxy S21 has a starting price of $799, down $200 from last year. The next size up, the Galaxy S21+, adds a few extra features, like ultra wide-band (UWB) support, and starts at $999. Meanwhile, just like the S20 series before it, Samsung is offering an ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Having the best of the best, however, will cost you a massive $1,199 for 128GB of storage, ranging up to $1,379 if you want to have the largest 512GB storage.

To further incentivize pre-orders, Samsung is offering a credit — $100 for S21, $150 for S21+, and $200 for S21 Ultra — to their own store, found in the Shop Samsung app. Any of these credits should put you most of the way toward a set of the new Galaxy Buds Pro that were also unveiled this week. All pre-orderers are also entitled to a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Pre-orders for these new phones are open now, while general sales of the phones don’t start until January 29.

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra unlocked

For the most part, buying unlocked is the best way to get a smartphone these days, but this isn’t always true for Samsung phones. Sometimes carrier-based Galaxy phones receive updates faster than their unlocked counterparts, but not being locked down to one carrier is a good feeling.

On that note, the 5G capabilities of the Galaxy S21 series are not limited to any one carrier’s iteration of 5G, regardless of where you buy.

If you plan on trading a device, you can receive as much as $800 in trade-in credit from Best Buy — or $700 from Samsung — to put toward your Galaxy S21 purchase.

Verizon Wireless Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra pricing, pre-order perks

If you simply must buy your phone through a carrier, Verizon is the one to pick, especially if you’re buying for yourself and another person.

If you’re buying a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, Verizon will give you a significant credit — up to $1,000 — toward a second Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone, down to as low as free depending on your Unlimited plan — though you’ll need to start a new line or be a new customer. Existing unlimited plan customers can take up to $600 off with a trade-in.

Those in the market for accessories can get $250 off of the Galaxy Watch 3 with purchase of a Galaxy S21 series phone from Verizon. Similarly, Verizon’s entire stock of Galaxy S21 cases is being discounted by 25% during the pre-order window.

Of course, these Verizon deals still stack with the up to $200 Samsung Shop credit above.

Otherwise, Verizon is offering 24-month financing as low as $33.33 per month for the S21 or S21+, and $39.99 per month for the S21 Ultra.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra pricing, pre-order perks

AT&T is offering up the Galaxy S21 for $26.67 per month, Galaxy S21+ for $33.34 per month, and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting at $40 per month for 30 months. With an eligible trade-in, though, AT&T will include up to an $800 credit on that 30-month financing, effectively making the Galaxy S21 free or the S21 Ultra significantly discounted.

Additionally, those who buy or pre-order the Galaxy S21 through AT&T can get the Galaxy Buds Pro for 50% off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra pricing, pre-order perks at other carriers

If you’re looking for an alternative carrier from which to pick up the Galaxy S21, there are quite a few others to choose from.

