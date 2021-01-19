CES 2021 saw a handful of Chromebooks, and the announcements are continuing at the BETT education show. Acer has four new devices with the Snapdragon 7c-powered Chromebook 511 leading the pack.

Acer unveiled its first Qualcomm Chrome OS device back in October, and that’s expected to launch next month for $699. The Snapdragon 7c is now coming to the Acer Chromebook 511 C741 (shown above) for $300 less this April. It’s a standard 11.6-inch clamshell with 15 (36Wh configuration) or 20 hours (48Wh) of battery life, and 4G LTE connectivity. As an education device, it’s MIL-STD810H tested and can withstand drops associated with “rough handling.”

The Chromebook 311 C722 is an even cheaper laptop at $299. The compact chassis is quoted as providing military durability, and it’s powered by a Mediatek MT8183. Both these devices can run Android apps via the Google Play Store.





Meanwhile, Acer today also announced two new convertible Chromebooks. Built with durability in mind, the spill-resistant keyboard features a gutter system to route water away from internal components, while the keys are mechanically anchored to prevent prying.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) has a 3:2 IPS display and coated palm rest, as well as keyboard and touchpad, that helps reduce bacteria, while the Spin 511 is 16:9 at 11.6-inches. Wider brackets are touted as helping protect the antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display.

Other shared specs include a 8-megapixel world-facing camera, 88-degree FOV HDR webcam with privacy shutter, and dual USB-C and USB-A ports. It’s powered by Intel Celeron (N4500 or N5100) processors with up to 8GB of RAM or 64GB of storage for up to 10 hours of battery life. Available this April, the Spin 511 costs $399 and the Spin 512 is $429.

Spin 511





Spin 512





