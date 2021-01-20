Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundle $30, official Pixel 4 cases, more

Today’s best deals include the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, plus official Pixel 4 cases, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Hit the jump for all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential wields Assistant + comes with four smart bulbs

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundled with four C by GE White Smart Bulbs for $30. For comparison, at retail pricing, you’d normally pay $95 for both of these bundles and their current sales drop them to a combined $45, with today’s deal saving you an additional $15. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential provides Google Assistant and an alarm clock in a compact form factor. You’ll be able to use Assistant to listen to music, set alarms, or command your smart home here. Plus, the digital LCD face shows you the time at a quick glance.

Official Google Pixel 4 cases hit all-time lows

Amazon offers Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric Cases from $16.50. As a comparison, these cases typically goes for upward of $40. Our previous mention was $20. Google’s official Pixel 4 cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 delivers with S Pen support

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $529. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer amounts to $121 in savings, comes within $9 of the Amazon low, and is matching the best we’ve seen in six months. For comparison, today’s offer is also notably less than what the 128GB configuration sells for. Centered around a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel with under-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 pairs with an S Pen for taking notes or drawing. It also arrives with 2-in-1 DeX software for turning the Android tablet into a more full-featured desktop machine.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: