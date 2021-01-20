Google is updating Calendar on the web with basic offline viewing functionality. This joins Gmail, Drive, and Docs/Sheets/Slides, though the new feature is currently only for Google Workspace accounts.

When enabled, you can view your calendar and events from four weeks prior or any time in the future by week, day, or month. This is particularly useful when you’re offline or have unreliable internet access.

“My calendars” will be stored for offline access, but reminders and tasks are excluded. You cannot create new events or edit existing ones for obvious reasons, but the ability to have changes sync once connectivity is regained would be useful in the future.

This capability requires that you browse calendar.google.com through Chrome. Disabled by default, end users can click the Settings gear icon in the top bar and find the “Offline” menu to “Turn on offline calendar.” Google warns that this feature is “not recommended on public or shared computers.” In fact, admins have the option to disable it for their domain.

Offline access to Google Calendar on the web is currently only listed for Workspace customers. It will begin rolling out today and will be fully available over the coming weeks.

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

