Android users today can enter a “work profile” that partitions personal apps and those required by their job. Google, starting with Calendar, is making the experience less disjointed on Android 11 by surfacing both personal and work data.

Certain applications cannot be “neatly split” into personal and work usage. For example, most Calendar users want to see an overview of their entire day.

Android work profile makes it easy to separate your work and personal data on the same device. When it comes to your calendar events, however, it’s useful to be able to manage both work and personal events in a single place.

Moving forward, personal events will appear while you’re using Calendar through the work profile. Behind the scenes, Android 11 continues to “store personal and work calendar data separately with the same work profile privacy protection,” but there is a new access mechanism for Google Calendar of which to take advantage.

This capability must be enabled by both admins and end users:

Once enabled, you’ll be able to view your personal calendars alongside your work calendars in the work Calendar app, and quickly switch back to your personal Calendar app to make edits. Work events will not be shown on your personal Calendar app. Personal calendars on your work Calendar app will be invisible to coworkers and administrators, unless you share your personal calendars directly with your work account.

Rolling out now, it’s available for the following tiers:

Available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits

